STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Biju Patnaik International Airport all set to resume flights

Domestic flight services are set to resume to and from the City in adherence to all the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Domestic flight services are set to resume to and from the City in adherence to all the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Biju Patnaik International Airport Director VV Rao said on Thursday “We are ready to resume scheduled commercial flight operations. Whatever preparedness is required to contain the spread of coronavirus has been taken.” Ensuring social distancing, sanitization of luggage of passengers boarding and deboarding the flights are some of the measures BPIA officials will take.

Touch-free mechanism like web check-in, doing away with stamping of boarding pass, Central Industrial Security Force personnel not physically frisking passengers and using hand-held metal detectors, not allowing passengers to sit next to each other inside the airport and leaving one seat vacant between them are some of the measures to ensure social distancing, said Rao.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said in a tweet, “Operations will start on one-third of the approved summer schedule for domestic routes in a calibrated manner from May 25 and will be scaled up gradually.” After domestic travel has been eased, we will address the issue of international travel depending on the evolving situation, he added. Meanwhile, BPIA officials said they are yet to receive the order to resume the scheduled commercial flight operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport Domestic flight
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp