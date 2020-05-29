Odisha government allows Bhubaneswar hotels to accomodate airlines crew

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has allowed hotels to accommodate crew members of different airlines arriving in the Capital.

“As domestic flight services resumed operations from May 25, the hotels are allowed to open their services only for crew members of airlines,” said Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

No bookings will be allowed, he added. Odisha Government had earlier exempted travellers from mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the State.

Government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours have been exempted from quarantine.

Those staying beyond 72 hours will have to follow pay and stay quarantine rules and stay in hotels designated as quarantine facilities.

Hotelier bodies and tour operators on Monday demanded opening of hotels after domestic flights resumed operations.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) and Indian Association of Tour Operators (Eastern Region) had moved BMC seeking permission to open hotels in the City so that the travellers can be provided accommodation.