STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation launches ‘Covid-Sachetak’ app in fight against coronavirus

The app is currently available for download on the Google Play and Apple stores, while one can also use it on www.sachetakapp.in.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), the app will work as one-stop solution for providing various services such as fixing an appointment with doctors nearby, home delivery of essential items and medicines, updates about Covid-19 and details of quarantine centres in the City among others.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched ‘Covid-Sachetak’ app to help senior citizens, pregnant women and people with comorbidities in the City in their need.

Developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), the app will work as one-stop solution for providing various services such as fixing an appointment with doctors nearby, home delivery of essential items and medicines, updates about Covid-19 and details of quarantine centres in the City among others.

The app is currently available for download on the Google Play and Apple stores, while one can also use it on www.sachetakapp.in.

One has to register with details such as age, occupation, address, ward number, disease and details about doctors and caregivers to avail the benefits, BMC officials said.

The civic body also launched the ‘Mo Sapatha, Nua Abhyasa’ awareness drive to increase community involvement in its fight against coronavirus spread.

“Active community participation is highly essential to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We appeal every citizen to cooperate, take responsibility and contribute within their individual capacity to tackle this unprecedented challenge,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary while launching the application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid sachetak app BMC covid app
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp