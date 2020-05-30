Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation launches ‘Covid-Sachetak’ app in fight against coronavirus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched ‘Covid-Sachetak’ app to help senior citizens, pregnant women and people with comorbidities in the City in their need.

Developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), the app will work as one-stop solution for providing various services such as fixing an appointment with doctors nearby, home delivery of essential items and medicines, updates about Covid-19 and details of quarantine centres in the City among others.

The app is currently available for download on the Google Play and Apple stores, while one can also use it on www.sachetakapp.in.

One has to register with details such as age, occupation, address, ward number, disease and details about doctors and caregivers to avail the benefits, BMC officials said.

The civic body also launched the ‘Mo Sapatha, Nua Abhyasa’ awareness drive to increase community involvement in its fight against coronavirus spread.

“Active community participation is highly essential to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We appeal every citizen to cooperate, take responsibility and contribute within their individual capacity to tackle this unprecedented challenge,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary while launching the application.