Bande Utkal Janani: Twin City Cuttack and Bhubaneswar pay gratitude to COVID warriors

For about five minutes the two cities came to a still as teachers, sportspersons, actors, police, lawyers and citizens from various walks of life responded to the appeal of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 10:44 AM

Political leaders along with security personnel and civilians singing 'Bande Utkal Janani' paying respect towards covid warriors called by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik near AG square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Twin City Cuttack and Bhubaneswar reverberated with patriotism and gratitude as thousands united in recital of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ as a tribute to the frontline COVID warriors of the State. 

For about five minutes the two cities came to a still as teachers, sportspersons, actors, police, lawyers and citizens from various walks of life responded to the appeal of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sang in unison while staying put in their respective establishments and homes.

Be it the historic Dhauli Shanti Stupa or Biju Patnaik International Airport, Police Sewa Bhawan or Capital High School, people came together - respecting social distancing - to honour those fighting coronavirus war in the frontline.

Entire Kalinga Hockey Stadium echoed with ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ as acclaimed sportspersons as well as renowned artists united in solidarity and passionately sang the song.  

Hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, eminent sportspersons like Anuradha Biswal, Shradhanjali Samantray, Debasis Mohanty, Dutee Chand, Amiya Mallick, Pramod Bhagat, Padmini Rout, Valena Valentina, singers Mahaprasad Kar and Nazia Alam, actors Archita Sahoo and Bhumika Dash came together in the congregation organised by Sports and Youth Services department.

Youngsters stand up to sing Bande
Utkal Janani during a stroll at Bindu Sagar

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Director R Vineel Krishna and young athletes participated.

DGP Abhay and senior officers gathered at State Police Headquarters, while Director Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi and his team members recited the song at their headquarters in Cuttack.

At Biju Patnaik Airport, the AAI officials, Central Industrial Security Force personnel, officials of the airlines and other agencies assembled in front of T-1 to sing the song to acknowledge the work carried out by the frontline workers, said BPIA Director VV Rao.

At Police Sewa Bhawan, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Additional CP Sanjay Singh and other police personnel participated in a unique event attended by many.

Additional CP Anup Sahoo was present with his team at AG Square to take part in the event.

“Police personnel were asked to sing at every police station to support the COVID warriors. This apart, police participated at the community levels and encourage the frontline workers,” said Sahoo. 

Members of the general public participated at various areas like Saheed Nagar, in Laxmisagar, Kalpana Square, Acharya Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Nandankanan and Balianta.

 In Rasulgarh, people carrying the national flag participated along with doctors and members of various women organisations. 

Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission Justice Bimal Prasad Das along with his staff, BMC, BDA and BSCL employees recited the song at 55 different locations.

