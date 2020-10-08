Nephrologist Prof Chittaranjan Kar airlifted to MGM hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NOTED nephrologist Prof Chittaranjan Kar was airlifted to MGM hospital at Chennai as his health condition deteriorated on Wednesday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-related complications at a private hospital here.

Sources said Prof Kar, credited for initiating kidney and cadaver transplant in the State, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 20. He was initially admitted to SUM Covid Hospital and later shifted to AMRI Hospital for further treatment after he tested negative for coronavirus.

As his condition deteriorated following severe lungs infection, he was airlifted to MGM Hospital at Chennai. “His shifting to MGM necessitated as he needs immediate Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (Ecmo),” sources said.

Though Prof Kar, who heads the kidney transplant unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, was on Ecmo treatment at AMRI, his condition did not improve. Since both his lungs have been severely affected, he needed advanced Ecmo treatment that is only possible at MGM.

Ecmo treatment is expensive as it costs around `1.8 lakh per day. His family has already spent `19 lakh on airlifting besides the medical expenses of around `20 lakh in the State.

Principal of SCB MCH Prof JK Das wished his speedy recovery. “Prof Kar is an asset to the State. All his friends and fellow doctors have been trying hard to provide him best possible treatment. The State Government should come forward and provide financial support to the family so that he can avail best healthcare,” he suggested.

Prof Kar risked his life to provide dialysis treatment to the patients in the coronavirus isolation ward at the SCB MCH. Despite the risk, he single-handedly continued dialysis of patients till late night when several hospitals in the State denied treatment to kidney patients in fear of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, the State Government has agreed to provide financial assistance as per the provisions. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said his family has sought advance money for treatment. “We will release it on priority basis,” he added.