Petrol pump explosion: Family awaits the missing technician

Simanchal’s relative Manmaya and sister Manjula are running from one hospital to another looking for the technician.

Manjula, sister of Simanchal at the explosion site in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IT has been over 36 hours since Simanchal Parida has been missing from the Raj Bhawan Square Filling Station where a powerful explosion shook the Capital City. His family is now desperately looking for him.

Originally from Ganjam’s Aska, Simanchal was engaged at the fuel station on Wednesday afternoon. Along with him were Sadananda Nayak and Harshvardhan Srivastava. Sadananda succumbed to his injuries this morning.

Simanchal’s relative Manmaya and sister Manjula are running from one hospital to another looking for the technician. “After receiving information about the accident, we came to Bhubaneswar to find out whether he is fine. We have been shuttling between Capital Hospital here and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to ascertain his whereabouts but to no avail,” said Manmaya. 

IOCL officials handed over his wallet and ATM card recovered from the spot to us, he added. “My brother came to Bhubaneswar around three days back. We desperate to see him,” said Manjula.

As the kin look for one of missing, the rescue teams recovered at least 27 body parts strewn across the spot. “The recovered parts have been sent to the FMT Department of SCB Medical College and if required DNA will be conducted,” said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Meanwhile, Srivastava, Odisha head of the agency which was contracted to carry out the testing work of the fuel station’s LPG unit, is in critical condition. He suffered 40 pc burns and damage to both eyes.

