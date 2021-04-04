STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Do not just seek jobs, create: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

He called upon the youths to draw inspiration from Odisha’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Published: 04th April 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Utkal University convocation on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked universities and educational institutions in the country to equip students with requisite skills of the 21st century so that they can emerge as job creators and not mere job seekers.  

Addressing the 50th convocation ceremony of Utkal University here as the Chief Guest, Naidu said, “The aim of education is not  only cognitive development, but also building character and creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the key 21st century skills.”

He said that the New Education Policy focuses primarily on instilling in our students this ability to face the  world with confidence. 

Citing the examples of ancient Indian institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vallabhi and Vikramashila, Naidu emphasised the  need to bring back this great Indian tradition to country’s education system to create well-rounded and innovative individuals who will have the distinctive ability to transform the country, both socially and economically. 

He called upon the youths to draw inspiration from Odisha’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and  innovation.

“I also want to remind you of Odisha’s Bhaumakara dynasty that had a long succession of women rulers in 9th-10th  century”, he said.

The Vice President stressed the need for inclusion of positive aspects of tribal communities in school  curriculum. Highlighting a study carried out by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute  (SCSTRTI), he said the tribal population in Odisha was largely untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic mainly because of the unique customary practices and traditions such as walking in rows (instead of groups) and eating (immunity boosting) natural food. 

He also advised that institutions like Utkal University should take up research on issues faced  by tribals and actively contribute to policy formation for their development and well-being. 

He drew attention to the regular occurrence of natural disasters like cyclones, floods and droughts in the State and called for making disaster management an integral part of the education from early days.

“This would prepare us better to face any such  calamity in future,” he opined. 

Naidu conferred Honoris Causa on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Comptroller and Auditor General of India  Girish Chandra Murmu, Justice Sanju Panda, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) director Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Odisha Adasha Vidyalaya Sanghathan advisor Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.

Governor and Chancellor of the University Prof Ganeshi Lal, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu and Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya were present. 

RBI Monetary Policy next week

Speaking on the sidelines of the Utkal University convocation ceremony, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI monetary policy will be announced on April 7.

Hinting at the new policy, he said taxation has been simplified to reduce the burden on common man. The RBI has taken a lot of measures to streamline the pandemic-hit economy, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp