Do not just seek jobs, create: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked universities and educational institutions in the country to equip students with requisite skills of the 21st century so that they can emerge as job creators and not mere job seekers.

Addressing the 50th convocation ceremony of Utkal University here as the Chief Guest, Naidu said, “The aim of education is not only cognitive development, but also building character and creating holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the key 21st century skills.”

He said that the New Education Policy focuses primarily on instilling in our students this ability to face the world with confidence.

Citing the examples of ancient Indian institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vallabhi and Vikramashila, Naidu emphasised the need to bring back this great Indian tradition to country’s education system to create well-rounded and innovative individuals who will have the distinctive ability to transform the country, both socially and economically.

He called upon the youths to draw inspiration from Odisha’s glorious past and imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

“I also want to remind you of Odisha’s Bhaumakara dynasty that had a long succession of women rulers in 9th-10th century”, he said.

The Vice President stressed the need for inclusion of positive aspects of tribal communities in school curriculum. Highlighting a study carried out by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), he said the tribal population in Odisha was largely untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic mainly because of the unique customary practices and traditions such as walking in rows (instead of groups) and eating (immunity boosting) natural food.

He also advised that institutions like Utkal University should take up research on issues faced by tribals and actively contribute to policy formation for their development and well-being.

He drew attention to the regular occurrence of natural disasters like cyclones, floods and droughts in the State and called for making disaster management an integral part of the education from early days.

“This would prepare us better to face any such calamity in future,” he opined.

Naidu conferred Honoris Causa on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu, Justice Sanju Panda, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) director Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Odisha Adasha Vidyalaya Sanghathan advisor Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.

Governor and Chancellor of the University Prof Ganeshi Lal, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahu and Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya were present.

RBI Monetary Policy next week

Speaking on the sidelines of the Utkal University convocation ceremony, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI monetary policy will be announced on April 7.

Hinting at the new policy, he said taxation has been simplified to reduce the burden on common man. The RBI has taken a lot of measures to streamline the pandemic-hit economy, he added.