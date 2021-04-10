At 108 COVID-19 cases, Bhubaneswar hits 5-month high

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital saw 39 per cent rise in its daily caseload as 150 persons tested positive in the city in the last 24 hours against 108 on Thursday. The number of cases reported in the day was also the highest in the last five and half months. The previous highest single-day spike of 182 cases was reported on October 25, 2020.

Both Patia and Nayapalli reported 12 cases each, while seven persons from Old Town, six from Rasulgarh, five each from Baramunda, IRC Village, Khandagiri and Kalinga Nagar and four persons from Chandrasekharpur were tested positive on the day. All these cases were related to local transmission.

Of the new cases, 117 were related to local transmission and the remaining were in quarantine. The BMC statistics point to a major cluster outbreak in Khandagiri as at least 44 new cases of local transmission have been reported from the area in the last five days since April 5. The significant increase in the daily caseload during the last five days, is also pushing the active case tally of the city at an alarming rate.

From less than 500 active cases till April 5, the city now has 765 active cases. The figure is increasing constantly, more so due to poor recovery rate. The Capital has added a total 537 new cases to its Covid-19 tally between April 5 and 9. However, the total number of recoveries during this period stands only at 199.