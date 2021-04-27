STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Private hospitals in Bhubaneswar stop admitting patients

Amid the bed crisis, allegations are being made that the doors of these private hospitals are only open for VIP patients only.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the relentless surge of Covid-19, Bhubaneswar seems to be fast going the Delhi way. The scramble for beds by people to admit their disease-stricken kin and family members has assumed worrying proportions with private hospitals beginning to refuse patients under the plea of full-occupancy.

This comes in the face of tall claims of the State government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) of having sufficient number of beds in the Capital city.

Most of the private hospitals have started putting up no vacancy boards and denying admissions even to those who require emergency critical care, citing dearth of beds.

When The New Indian Express called up some of the major hospitals having Covid beds to find out their availability, each proclaimed 100 per cent occupancy. AMRI staff dealing with Covid admissions said apart from general beds, the hospital’s 17 ICU beds have been occupied. 

Similarly, one of the staff at the emergency cell of Care Hospitals, said that all the beds allotted for Covid patients in the health facility have remained occupied since Sunday.

“Not a single bed is available, either in Covid ward, isolation ward or the ICU,” he said and suggested to approach other private hospitals for admission. 

Response of Sparsh hospital at Saheed Nagar was no different. The hospital has 40 ICU beds along with other normal beds for treatment of Covid patients. 

However, admission of Covid patients at the hospital has been stopped for now as all the beds are occupied. Some other hospitals including Sunshine were not even accessible over phone. 

However, the claims of private hospitals have been questioned and it is being alleged that they are only admitting the influential and powerful while turning away critical patients. 

“As many as 200 beds were vacated in Noida only yesterday as they were found to be occupied by patients who did not require hospitalisation. Private hospitals may also be doing so.

Like Noida district magistrate, the State government should also regularly inspect private hospitals here to ensure only the most needy get beds and treatment. This will save many lives,’’ a citizen said.

Apart from increasing the bed strength in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs), the government had asked all private hospitals to set aside 50 per cent of their beds for Covid patients.

However, the BMC which is managing the Covid situation is yet to officially share details of bed availability in the private establishments of the city after implementation of the order.

Amid the bed crisis, allegations are being made that the doors of these private hospitals are only open for VIP patients only. 

“Except for asking them to reserve 50 pc beds reserved for Covid patients, the BMC does not have any control over them”,  Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.

He, however, reiterated that sufficient numbers of beds are available with DCHs managed by government in private spaces and steps are being taken to scale it up further.

“Apart from the existing strength of 2,000 beds in different DCHs, we have started another 500-bed DCH at Hi-Tech hospital from today. Besides, a Covid care centre having 300 beds and oxygen has been made functional in Jamujhari to meet the increasing demand,” the Commissioner informed. 

Bhubaneswar on Monday recorded 708 new cases against 350 recoveries. The city has 5,468 active cases now. Three more deaths were also reported on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus Odisha hospitals COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp