Centre grants exemption to NISER-Bhubaneswar from drone rules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

The exemption will allow the aerial survey and photogrammetry of Centrally protected monuments in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) using drones. The approved locations for drone operations for the NISER include Raja Rani temple and Lingaraj temple. The exemption is valid for one year from the date of approval.