As cyclone approaches, Twin City gears up to mitigate urban flooding

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS part of its preparatory measures for cyclone Jawad, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 36 spots in the State Capital that are vulnerable to waterlogging and kept pump sets ready for immediate draining out of storm water.

As the cyclone is expected to reach Puri coast by December 5, BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh reviewed the cyclone preparedness of the State Capital on Friday and cancelled leaves and weekly holiday (Sunday) of all its workers and asked them to remain alert till December 6 to deal with any emergencies arising out of the situation.

Singh said the BMC engineering wing is on alert at all areas prone to waterlogging with required supporting staff and machinery such as JCBs, tractors and power cutters. With the storm having potential to bring strong winds to the city, tree-trimming teams of different electrical divisions were deployed for the pruning of branches to prevent their contact with live wires.

To avoid any untoward incident, BMC decided to bring down high mast lights installed at various locations in urban areas and remove advertisement boards and hoardings by Saturday.

The civic body also activated its control room and helpline numbers for round-the-clock response during the period and urged citizens to dial landline number 0674- 2431253 or toll free number 1800 345 0061 during emergency.

Around 29 cyclone shelters have been readied in the south-east zone and 21 in the south-west zone. There are 22 cyclone and temporary shelters in the north zone including schools, colleges and community centres. If the need arises, people living in low-lying areas and weak houses will be shifted to the shelters by Saturday.

Civic body officials have also started shifting beggars and destitute to eight shelters for the urban homeless. The BMC Commissioner directed officials concerned to stock dry food and provide cooked food to evacuees at the cyclone and temporary shelters.

The additional district urban public health officer has been asked to keep power backup ready at primary health centres and community health centres, while chief municipal medical officer was directed to stock medicines, anti-venom and halogen tablets at the healthcare facilities.