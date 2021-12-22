Odisha's urban local bodies asked to complete street lighting projects by early 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With urban elections likely to be held next year, the State government on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, asked all civic bodies to complete the ongoing retrofit and greenfield street light project in towns and cities, taken up at a cost of around Rs 590 crore by early 2020.

The instruction was issued during a workshop on LED Public Street Lighting project in 114 ULBs conducted by the Housing and Urban Development department at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Department Secretary G Mathivathanan insisted on proper coordination between the ULBs and the implementing agencies to ensure the objective of the Statewide retrofitting and greenfield project is fulfilled.

Officials said agreements were also executed with 113 ULBs and Project SPVs for phase-II of Greenfield LED Public Street Project covering 270 km of new stretches with 14,805 LED lights which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 56.48 crore. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2022.