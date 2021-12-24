Bhubaneswar railway station gets ‘Eat Right’ certificate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified Bhubaneswar railway station as an ‘eat right station’ for providing high quality and nutritious food to train passengers.

Bhubaneswar is the sixth railway station to get the certificate after Chandigarh, Anand Vihar terminal at Delhi, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus and Mumbai Central besides, Vadodara.

The ‘eat right station’ certification is a part of the ‘eat right India’ movement of FSSAI which is aimed at transforming food system in the country by ensuring safe, healthy and sustainable food for all.

The certificate to Bhubaneswar station was awarded after FSSAI conducted an audit by an empanelled agency with ratings from 1 to 5. Bhubaneswar achieved 4-star rating. Commissioner of Food Safety Yamini Sarangi handed over the certificate to Khurda Road DRM Rinkesh Roy at an event at the station on Thursday.

“The 4-star rating indicates the efforts made for ensuring safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers. All the catering stalls and vendors at the station have been given food licence medical fitness certificate,” said Roy.

Stating that the certification makes the railway authorities more responsible in maintaining the standard of hygiene and food quality, the DRM said, efforts are on to include Puri, Cuttack and other important stations of the State in the ‘eat right station’ category in the next phase.

Director (Food Safety) Dr PK Mohapatra, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Khurda Road BGS Rao and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Amitesh Anand were present.