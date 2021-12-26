STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Of vedas and modern education

Two Vedapathsalas of Odisha have been training children in all the four Vedas free of cost for several years now, writes Diana Sahu.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students and faculty members of Vedapathsala at Berhampur.

Students and faculty members of Vedapathsala at Berhampur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an age where education is governed by smartphones and social media, two educational institutions in Odisha present a stark contrast. 

The Vedapathsala at Berhampur and Sri Garuddhwaz Vasudev Yugvalkya Vedapathsala at Puri are the only institutions in the State today where young boys are taught all the four Vedas - Rig Veda (which is the oldest), Yajur Veda, Sama Veda and the Atharva Veda - in age-old gurukul style. Along with Vedas, they are also taught English, Mathematics, Science, Odia, Sanskrit and Social Sciences to make them eligible for mainstream education.

Governed by Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan at Ujjain, an independent body under the Ministry of Education, both the institutions provide degrees in Veda Bhushan and Veda Vibhushan (Class VI to XII) which are equivalent to Class X and Class XII respectively and can be used for admission to college. Residential in nature, the Vedapathsalas do not charge a penny from the children and instead pay them a stipend of Rs 1,000 every month.

At the two-decade-old Berhampur Vedapathsala, the day begins early for the 58 vidyarthis with chanting of slokas and mantras. While the mornings are meant for classes, the evenings are dedicated to ‘aratis’, sloka recitation, traditional games and music before they retire for the night by 9.30 pm. “Although it is a life of strict discipline for the vidyarthis at the school, we ensure that they are given some hours to unwind for their overall growth”, said principal Manoj Kumar Panigrahi.

The Puri Vedapathsala is currently home to 70 vidyarthis who also study the mainstream subjects apart from the Vedas. “Each child can choose to study one Veda along with the general subjects to keep up with the modern education system”, said Indramani Pati, a teacher of the institution. 

Both the institutions have hired 10 to 15 teachers each to train the students with the focus being on oral recitation. Pati said while the courses are developed on the lines of CBSE, students after completing their Veda Vibhushan can pursue higher education in Veda, Vedanga or Sanskrit studies.

Both Panigrahi and Pati feel that despite the rise in the number of English medium schools, interest in Vedic studies persists which is evident from the admissions. Every year, the institutions get students from all over India, particularly West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. However, the annual admissions are limited to around 10 to 15 students. 

“Since we provide free education and lodging, we only take the number of students that we can afford to take care of,” said Panigrahi. 

The batches are a mix of children from well to do families and those from poor economic backgrounds including orphans. Besides funds from Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan, the schools are managed with donations from Good Samaritans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedapathsala Berhampur Vedapathsala
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp