Bird flu: Nandankanan aviary closed for public

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID outbreak of bird flu in different parts of the country, the Nandankanan Zoo authorities on Monday announced closure of the walk-through aviary for the visitors for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure.

In a notification, Zoo deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the aviary will remain closed till further orders. The walk through aviary is home to many species of birds and there is possibility of close contact between the birds and humans for which, the aviary will remain closed for the visitors from Tuesday as a precautionary measure against the avian influenza, Acharya said.

Last year around this time too, the aviary had remained shut for visitors in view of bird flu fear. However, the water bird aviary in the zoo will remain open for public. Clarifying that there is no threat of bird flu in the zoo currently, Acharya said they are taking all measures and are in touch with the experts at OUAT, Bhubaneswar.

In the wake of detection of bird flu cases in different states, the Odisha government has also taken adequate precautionary measures and intensified its surveillance for checking and disinfection of poultry firms. Five teams have been formed by the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for surveillance of the poultry shops and nearby farms.

Locals have been urged to report any unnatural death of birds in flock or chain to the nearest veterinary doctor/chief district veterinary officer or to the State control room at 0671- 2414310. They can also WhatsApp information at 72055 98125.