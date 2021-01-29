Ekamra Kshetra beautification: Heritage crushed, dumped in Bhubaneswar but agencies turn blind eye

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In their bid to push for the Ekamra Kshetra beautification project, the State government agencies appear to have turned a blind eye to conservation of the existing heritage.

A day after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) came across an ancient structure, in scant regard to safety of existing heritage, JCB machines continued to level the land for further construction under the ambitious project.

This despite ASI pointing out that two or more ancient structures lay buried which may turn out to be smaller shrines of the Sari temple. The Bhubaneswar Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) already plans to write to Director-General of ASI seeking permission to excavate the two acre land adjacent to the protected Suka-Sari temple complex.

No NMA, ASI nod to demolition drive

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have cleared the entire two acre of land surrounding Suka-Sari temple complex where a Sanskrit college, the Gopal Tirtha Mutt and several urban constructions were demolished in last three months to make way for an open arena where devotees in large numbers can sit and witness lifting of Mahadeep during Maha Shivaratri.

Both Lingaraj temple and the Suka-Sari complex are protected by ASI and come under the ambit of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act).

After discovering the structure resembling a temple floor during scientific cleaning of the site adjacent to the temple complex, the ASI officials dug out several architectural fragments from there on Wednesday and Thursday. Sensing presence of more structures in the area, ASI officials plan to clean the entire area.

Even as remaining structures at the spot are partially exposed, the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) - construction agency for the new project - used JCB machines to level a portion of the land for construction of a small mutt.

Asked, the engineers admitted to not having an official letter to carry out the land levelling work. Following opposition by ASI authorities, the work was stopped.

"The structures that are partially exposed have a lot of historical value. We do not know what lies underneath and unless the entire area is examined thoroughly, no clear picture can emerge. If land levelling continues, there are all chances that the machines may damage whatever heritage is left now," said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik.

Earlier, there was a decision that ASI and State Archaeology would be taken on board before such operation to ensure that historical structures and architectural remains of monuments buried underneath are not damaged.

Where did the debris vanish?

The bigger issue that ASI officials now face is that they do not know how much of heritage has been lost in the demolition drives by BMC-BDA. "We have come across a number of architectural fragments during scientific cleaning of both north-west and north-east corners of Sari temple. There must be more in the debris which were removed from the site," said Mallik.

Locals said almost all the razed structures and the debris were collected during nights to avoid public protests. In case of Ekamra Kshetra - the land around Suka-Sari complex in particular - no one knows where the debris was disposed of.

"The massive heaps of debris was cleaned overnight by contractors who clearly did not care to salvage architectural fragments and remains that could have been valuable from heritage point of view," said Rudra Mohapatra, a teacher who resides close to the Chitrakarini temple.

Locals further alleged that the architectural fragments and remains may have been sold off. On the other hand, engineers of OBCC clarified that the remaining debris on the land is now being dumped at the market complex which is being developed in the area to rehabilitate project-affected shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, a higher authority of the BDA, said no construction work is being carried out near the Sari temple for the Ekamra Kshetra project.

He said that the demolition drive has been stopped and the work is only limited to land acquisition now. "We will not go ahead with any demolition or construction without approaching the ASI for its views," the officer added.