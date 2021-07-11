Bhubaneswar parallel road projects get 3 months more for completion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has allowed a further three-month extension for completion of the left and right side roads running parallel to the existing stretch from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankandan. The roads have missed several deadlines.

Reviewing the progress of the two roads, which were badly needed to decongest the traffic jam in the busiest Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan route at ground level on Saturday, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the Works department to ensure completion of the left side road from Xavier Square to Sikharchandi within three months.

The left parallel road from Xavier Square will be connected to Chandaka Square via Patharagadia and the Institute of Mathematics. The 13-km road estimated to cost around Rs 92 crore is being constructed under seven stretches. Meanwhile, 1.5 km has been completed and construction work in four stretches is in progress.

The right parallel road from Acharya Vihar to Patia Big Bazar is also making slow progress due to a host of problems, land acquisition being the major hurdle. While the total road is about 6.25 km, estimated to cost Rs 239 crore, only 1.05 km has been completed.

Encroachment on government land is the major problem for the two road projects. Some people are found to have encroached on the land acquired for the road project even after getting full compensation, official sources said. The Chief Secretary asked the department to expedite the land acquisition and complete the project in the next three months. He advised the department to take the assistance of the Forest department for plantation on both sides of the road and the median.

He emphasised strengthening the forest wall on the parallel roads for protecting both wildlife and people. Strengthening of forest walls would deter wild animals from coming to the roads and residential areas, he said and asked the Forest department to supply the older seedlings for plantation during the current rainy season.