Congress workers tear Modi posters at petrol pumps over rising fuel prices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress workers on Wednesday tore down the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several petrol pumps in the Capital city during their protest against the unprecedented fuel price hike.

They took out a cycle rally in the city seeking the support of general public against the hike in the prices of petroleum products. Leading the rally, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik targeted the Centre for the hike in fuel price when it is declining all over the world.

He called the people not to purchase petrol, diesel and cooking gas tomorrow in view of the Odisha bandh.

Mahila Congress leaders and workers also staged dharna in front of different petrol pumps and demonstrated at the Master Canteen Square over the issue.