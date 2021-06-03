STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'All services free of cost': Oxygen shelter comes up in Bhubaneswar

The oxygen shelter, inaugurated on June 2, has been set up at a banquet hall having capacity of 30 beds.

A patient on oxygen support being taken to Covid ward at Omandurar Hospital on Monday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dip in oxygen saturation level among Covid-19 patients is the biggest concern in the second wave of the virus. 

​In a bid to address the crisis, the Odisha Society of Americas in association with actor-philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra’s volunteer group Smile Force and Sparsh Hospitals on Wednesday has set up an oxygen shelter at Patia here.

The oxygen shelter, inaugurated on Wednesday, has been set up at a banquet hall having capacity of 30 beds. 

“Several Covid-19 patients from across Odisha are coming to Bhubaneswar for treatment and many of them with low oxygen level are unable to get hospital beds instantly,” Mishra told The New Indian Express.

The attendants of such patients can contact the oxygen shelter officials on 7894433829 and 8093822322 as a stop gap arrangement. Mishra said necessary permission has already been taken from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to run the shelter which is equipped with 60 oxygen cylinders. 

“Though no treatment will be offered to the patients apart from providing them oxygen support, dedicated doctors and staff will remain present at the facility to advise the attendants whether the patients should be immediately rushed to a dedicated Covid-19 facility,” said Mishra. 

The patients will be allowed to stay in the shelter for about two hours. If the patients’ attendants find it tough to get a hospital bed, either BMC will look into the matter or they will be shifted to Sparsh Hospital.

Mishra said the shelter will provide free food to the patients and their attendants during their stay. It also has seven ambulances to shift the patients to hospitals in the city. 

“All our services are free of cost and will continue for at least two months,” said Mishra.

