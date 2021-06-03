TPCODL claims 16 per cent AT&C loss reduction in first year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) on Wednesday said it has significantly reduced the aggregated technical and commercial (AT&C) loss by 16 per cent (pc) in the first year of operation.

“The loss level of CESU was over 40 pc when Tata Power acquired management control of the central utility a year ago. We have been able to arrest the loss level to 24 pc in the first year of operation,” president (T&D), Tata Power, Sanjay Banga told mediapersons.

Dubbing this as a major achievement of TPCODL in the first year, Banga said the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved an AT&C loss of 23.5 pc for the current financial year ending March 31. Banga said Tata Power currently catering to a customer base of 26 lakh in five circles of Central Odisha has proposed to invest Rs 1,500 crore for strengthening the distribution network and undertaking several customer-centric initiatives. Around Rs 400 crore have been utilised in the first year.

TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam said the company has started smart metering, and GIS, SCADA and customer mapping. He claimed that all four distribution companies of the State will be smart grid-compliant in next three years. The digital push for online payment has improved the bill collection by 103 pc, he added.

Responding to queries on frequent unscheduled power cuts and shutdowns in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack during this hot summer, Shenbagam said scheduled shutdowns with prior intimation to the consumers are being done for repair, maintenance and system upgradation.

When pointed out that the general perception is that frequent load shedding without any external provocations is deliberate to reduce bulk supply price (BSP) bill and to make up high LT loss, Banga said, “Tata Power does not believe in such unethical practices.”