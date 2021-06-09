Bhubaneswar and Cuttack gets 11 more CNG stations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday dedicated 11 more compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Odisha taking the total number to 22.

Of the newly-launched stations, seven are in Khurda district and four in Cuttack. With this addition, the total number of CNG stations in Khurda increased to 13 while the number went up to 8 in Cuttack.

The new CNG stations will come up at IOCL Lingaraj filling station near Samantarapur, HPCL Rajpath Motor on NH-16, COCO-Khurda filling station at Daleiputa on NH-16, Nandi filling station at Kiajhari, Paikrai filling station at Rameswara Chowk in Tangi, Maa Biseswari filling station at Pahala and Balaji filling station at Agalpada in Khurda.

In Cuttack district, the CNG stations will be located at Twin City Petroleum Limited at Bhanpur, Maa Durga filling station at Kairapari near Tangi, Guru Maharaja filling station at Kotsahi and Rashmi filling station at Choudwar.

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga and also City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in various cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Pradhan said the PNG Ministry is pushing for greater adoption and utilisation of cleaner and greener fuel including hydrogen, CNG, ethanol blended petrol (EBP) and LNG.

Also launching the Mobile Refuelling Unit (MRU) on the day, he said this will help achieve supply of CNG in areas not yet connected through pipelines or at places where there is scarcity of land parcels to set up conventional CNG stations.