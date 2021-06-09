STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack gets 11 more CNG stations

The GAIL is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga and also CGD projects in various cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Published: 09th June 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday dedicated 11 more compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Odisha taking the total number to 22. 

Of the newly-launched stations, seven are in Khurda district and four in Cuttack. With this addition, the total number of CNG stations in Khurda increased to 13 while the number went up to 8 in Cuttack.

The new CNG stations will come up at IOCL Lingaraj filling station near Samantarapur, HPCL Rajpath Motor on NH-16, COCO-Khurda filling station at Daleiputa on NH-16, Nandi filling station at Kiajhari, Paikrai filling station at Rameswara Chowk in Tangi, Maa Biseswari filling station at Pahala and  Balaji filling station at Agalpada in Khurda.

In Cuttack district, the CNG stations will be located at Twin City Petroleum Limited at Bhanpur, Maa Durga filling station at Kairapari near Tangi, Guru Maharaja filling station at Kotsahi and Rashmi filling station at Choudwar.

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga and also City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in various cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Pradhan said the PNG Ministry is pushing for greater adoption and utilisation of cleaner and greener fuel including hydrogen, CNG, ethanol blended petrol (EBP) and LNG.

Also launching the Mobile Refuelling Unit (MRU) on the day, he said this will help achieve supply of CNG in areas not yet connected through pipelines or at places where there is scarcity of land parcels to set up conventional CNG stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CNG Compressed Natural Gas Bhubaneswar Cuttack Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp