STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar ranks fourth in top liveable Capital cities

Bengaluru tops the list followed by Chennai, Shimla and Bhubaneswar in the Ease of Living Index Report-2020 released by New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) recently. 

Published: 20th June 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of Bhubaneswar

Aerial view of Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Smart City Bhubaneswar has been ranked fourth among the top 10 liveable Capital cities in the country.

Bengaluru tops the list followed by Chennai, Shimla and Bhubaneswar in the Ease of Living Index Report-2020 released by New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) recently. 

As per the report, the Smart City has scored 59.85 in the index. Bengaluru, Chennai and Shimla have been placed above Bhubaneswar with a score of  66.7, 62.61 and 60.9 respectively. Bhubaneswar, however, has put cities like Mumbai (58.23) and Delhi (57.56) behind in the ranking.

Four parameters such as quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizens’ perceptions were used to determine the score in the index. The cities were given scores on all four parameters out of 100. The index, however, did not rank four Capital cities - Dispur, Daman, Amaravati and Kolkata - in the survey.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said the State Capital has been ranked one in the citizens’ perception category with the highest score of 94.8. BSCL in collaboration with BMC and BDA had carried out an extensive campaign in February 2020 to increase public participation in the survey.

The index promotes healthy competition through rankings and incentivizes them to improve further and even emulate the best practices from their peer cities. “Our efforts will continue to provide better living standards to all our citizens and improve city’s performance in the index further to project Bhubaneswar as the best Capital city both at the national and global level,’’ said BMC Commissioner and BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh. The index scores will help the authorities assess its level of development and identify existing gaps that obstruct city’s growth, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar top 10 liveable Capital cities
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp