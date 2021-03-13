Cop suspended after woman's skeleton found inside seized vehicle in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday suspended a Police Sub-Inspector of Janla police outpost in Bhubaneswar after skeletal remains of a woman were found in a seized SUV parked on the outpost premises.

In-charge of Janla police outpost Satyabrata Grahacharya was suspended for negligence in duty as the police were clueless about how and when the woman went inside the vehicle and die.

City DCP Umashankar Dash said the skeletal remains were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for examination and a scientific team had visited the spot to probe the matter.

“Initial investigation suggests it is not a case of homicide. The woman, aged about 45 years, possibly died due to some ailment and her autopsy report indicated that she was suffering from tuberculosis. Efforts are on to identify the woman,” he added.

Her skeletal remains were found last month after the owner came to take possession of his vehicle following a court order. The police suspected the woman was likely a destitute woman and she possibly took shelter inside the white colour SUV during the winter.

Sources said Rambha police in Ganjam district had seized the four-wheeler in 2019 in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. They had left behind the vehicle on Janla police outpost premises as its driver had fled and they had no key.

The police outpost does not have any main gate and the police suspected that the woman might have entered the premises taking advantage of it.