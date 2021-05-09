BJD hits out at Centre for fuel price hike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The ruling BJD on Saturday hit out at the Centre for continuous hike in the prices of petrol and diesel during the last several days after the results of Assembly elections to different states were out and demanded that prices should be reduced to pre-election rates.

General secretary of the BJD (headquarters), Sanjay Dasburma warned that unless the hiked price is withdrawn to the pre-election level, his party will give a fitting reply to this after the lockdown is over. He said that prices of diesel and petrol were hiked on April 15 before the elections and remained stable till the elections were over. However, prices have again started rising since May 4 after the results were announced on May 2, he added.

Petrol prices have increased by 92 paise during the last four days in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by Rs 1.13 during the last days, he said and added that in many towns of the State petrol and diesel prices will touch Rs 100 per litres if this continues. Petrol price in Bhubaneswar was Rs 92.27 per litre and increased by Rs 0.31 paise.

Similarly, diesel price which increased by Rs 0.31 paise was Rs 89.34 per litre. Dasburma said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel has put the common people into more difficulty many of whom have been passing through challenging time because of the pandemic.