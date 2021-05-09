STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD hits out at Centre for fuel price hike

However, prices have again started rising since May 4 after the results were announced on May 2, he added.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The ruling BJD on Saturday hit out at the Centre for continuous hike in the prices of petrol and diesel during the last several days after the results of Assembly elections to different states were out and demanded that prices should be reduced to pre-election rates.

General secretary of the BJD (headquarters), Sanjay Dasburma warned that unless the hiked price is withdrawn to the pre-election level, his party will give a fitting reply to this after the lockdown is over. He said that prices of diesel and petrol were hiked on April 15 before the elections and remained stable till the elections were over. However, prices have again started rising since May 4 after the results were announced on May 2, he added.

Petrol prices have increased by 92 paise during the last four days in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by Rs 1.13 during the last days, he said and added that in many towns of the State petrol and diesel prices will touch Rs 100 per litres if this continues. Petrol price in Bhubaneswar was Rs 92.27 per litre and increased by Rs 0.31 paise.

Similarly, diesel price which increased by Rs 0.31 paise was Rs 89.34 per litre.  Dasburma said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel has put the common people into more difficulty many of whom have been passing through challenging time because of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp