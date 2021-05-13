Help desks at Covid hospitals in Bhubaneswar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will immediately set up help desks at dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) to assist people as well as ensure smooth flow of information about patients to their family members.

The decision was taken following a visit of the newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh to Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC). He reviewed the functioning of 24X7 Covid call centre.

As per the new arrangement, six help desk executives will be engaged at Sum Covid Hospital, while five executives will be engaged at KIMS Covid Hospital.

Three executives will work at Hi-Tech Covid Hospital and one each will be stationed at Aditya-Ashwini and Blue Wheel Hospital. The executives at the Covid hospital help desks will keep updating the status of the critical patients to their family members.

The BMC Commissioner also directed the call centre officials to increase the number of work stations from existing 25 to 30 and create resting facility for the doctors and executives. Seven doctors have been engaged at the call centre to address distress calls in morning and afternoon shifts. Four doctors will be available during the night shift.

Till Tuesday, 35,068 calls have been made and 31,334 incoming calls have been received by the call centre. During this period 8,551 consultations have been made by the doctors.