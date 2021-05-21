IAS officer Krishan Kumar saves mishap victim’s life in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IAS officer Dr Krishan Kumar saved the life of an accident victim who had none to come to his rescue due to the lockdown, along the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway on the outskirts of the Capital city on Thursday.

The man, later identified as Ratnakar Pradhan of Sakhigopal, was found near Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) campus in Kausalyaganga area. He had sustained bruises on both his hands and on the left side of his face. He also had sustained head injuries but received no help as there were hardly any passers-by due to the lockdown.

Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Works Department and Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, stopped the vehicle and arranged a car for the injured and shifted him to Capital Hospital in the city. He followed Pradhan to the hospital to ensure he received timely treatment. Capital Hospital’s Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo and other doctors were present to check the health condition of Pradhan. A CT scan was conducted and injury to his head was found to be not critical by the doctors.

A 2002 batch officer, Dr Kumar was returning to Bhubaneswar after reviewing the construction work of the chariots in Puri when he came across the accident. As Odisha continues to battle the ferocious second wave of the pandemic, many IAS and IPS officers have gone beyond the call of duty to help people of the State. IG Operations Amitabh Thakur had recently ensured that a case was registered against a drunkard man in Ganjam district for allegedly harassing his 76-year-old mother.