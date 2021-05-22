STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar citizens laud doorstep sample collection, pick-&-drop facility

We will inform our relatives in this age bracket to avail this service whenever they require it,’’ said Sasmita.

Published: 22nd May 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s doorstep RT-PCR sample collection initiative for senior citizens and expectant mothers, and pick-and-drop facility for elderly people have received appreciation from the beneficiaries. 

The civic body had launched the initiatives earlier this week. While the civic body has so far collected swab samples from more than 600 residents including 519 senior citizens, around 100 elderly people have availed the pick-and-drop service. In order to avail the services, beneficiaries are required to dial the 1929 Covid helpline. 

Sasmita Samal from Indraprastha Colony here, who availed the service for her ailing mother Latika, said she was surprised to see the response of BMC mobile testing van for senior citizens as it arrived on time. “We are happy that this service is now available in Capital city. We will inform our relatives in this age bracket to avail this service whenever they require it,’’ said Sasmita.

She commended the effort of the civic body in reaching out to the vulnerable groups in this time of distress. Ramanath Nayak, Chairman of Mohini Pramila Jara Nivas, an old age home at GGP Colony, said at least 30 inmates were tested under this special facility. “It’s a great help for the senior citizens, who are staying here and unable to step outside due to the risk of getting infected,” he said.

The civic body is also being lauded for extending pick-and-drop service to citizens in 60+ age group staying without care givers, to the session sites for vaccination. “I had called 1929 to book an appointment on May 19 and they sent a vehicle to bring me and my wife to the inoculation centre for vaccination the next day. The entire process was smooth. I thank the civic body for providing this service,” said  Subash Chandra Samal (70), a retired professor from Jayadurga Nagar. 

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said testing facilities would be strengthened and all age groups would get proper attention for testing through urban primary health centres, urban community health centres, special facilities and mobile testing vans. All required measures will be put in place to make the vaccination process smooth, he added.

1,186 cases, 3 deaths in State Capital
Bhubaneswar: In the Capital City, daily infection count was 1,186 in the last 24 hours. Three persons died of the disease within this period. BMC officials said at least 86 new cases were reported in Jharpada jail in the last 24 hours after which a rapid response team was sent for health screening of the infected inmates. Apart from Jharpada jail, 64 new cases were reported from Old Town.

Similarly, places like Nayapalli, Patia, Dumduma, Khandagiri, Baramunda  Chandrasekharpur and Laxmisagar also reported a number of cases pushing the city’s active case tally to 12,672. Despite lockdown, heavy traffic was noticed on the road connecting AG Square. BMC came under criticism for its slack enforcement as many other markets also remained crowded during the 7 am-11 am relaxation period ahead of the weekend shutdown.

