Bhubaneswar man kills wife, son before informing brother-in-law

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and nine-year-old son late on Monday night and sent a WhatsApp message to his brother-in-law informing about his crime. Abanti Bijay Mangaraj, the accused who dealt in share trading, was later arrested from Ashok Nagar area of the City.

According to police, Abanti laced sleeping pills in his wife Swarnalata (35) and son's dinner. After the mother-son duo fell asleep, he strangulated them to death using a stole at about 3 am. Soon after, he sent in a message to Swarnalata’s brother.

Abanti is believed to have attempted to take his own life with a knife but did not succeed. He left the house at 10 am on Tuesday and was strolling in the Capital. Swarnalata's brother, who stays in the City, tried to contact Abanti over phone after receiving his message but the latter did not respond. He then alerted the police and the accused was nabbed.

Police said, Abanti and Swarnalata had married about 11 years back. Sources said that the accused reportedly had incurred a debt of Rs 20 lakh. Abanti was supposed to pay back to some lenders on the day. "Initial investigation suggests Abanti killed his wife and son over a financial issue. Scientific team had visited the spot to collect evidence and he has been detained," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Sources said Abanti's mother is a retired school teacher and his late father was an advocate. The accused is not in good terms with his family members, they added. Bhubaneswar has reported some bizarre murders in last few months.

Seven members of a family, including two women, had stabbed a 21-year-old youth to death in Raghunath Nagar under Khandagiri police limits on August 29 night. On July 5, a man had allegedly killed a married woman at her rented accommodation in Bhimatangi Housing Board Colony and sent in a Whatsapp message.