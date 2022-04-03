Cycle, skate rally to raise awareness on autism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Zain Foundation Trust in collaboration with the Special Education Needs (SEN) Globe at KIIT organised a 10-km long cycle and roller skate rally in the city to observe World Autism Awareness Day on Saturday.

A bicycle rally being organised by Zain

Foundation on the occasion of

World Autism Awareness Day

in Bhubaneswar | Express

The objective of the awareness rally was to sensitise people regarding the need for improvement of quality of life of autistic people. Around 200 participants comprising students from KIIT and KISS and a professional cycling group Iron Monks Sporting Solution, took part in the rally that started in the evening from KIIT International School premises at Patia and culminated at Zain Foundation Trust premises at Baramunda in the city.

The rally was flagged off by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Director (intelligence) Lalit Das.

Following the rally, the trust felicitated 11 parents of children with special needs for their tireless efforts to integrate the kids into the social fabric. “We were happy to receive the support from the SEN Globe at KIIT International School in organising the awareness rally as it is the only school in Odisha which is attempting inclusion of those with autism in their normal primary curriculum at present,” the organisers said.

More such awareness activities and advocacy exercises are needed as the cases of autism have increased over the years, said chief trustee of Zain Foundation Trust Gargi Bhattacharya.