STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SC appoints agency to audit govt action on road safety in Odisha

The deaths due to road accidents rose from 3,931 in 2014 to 5,081 in 2021 even as the apex court panel had issued directions for initiating steps to reduce the fatalities by 10 pc every year from 2015

Published: 14th April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  As Odisha failed to reduce road fatalities despite measures, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) has appointed a Delhi-based audit agency to assess the extent and quality of actions taken by the State government.

As directed by the SCCoRS, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) will carry out the assessment in three states including Odisha. The two other states are West Bengal and Goa. Road fatalities have assumed alarming proportions in Odisha and despite the direction of the Supreme Court Committee to reduce the deaths by 50 pc by 2020, the State has registered a 29 pc rise in road mishap deaths in the last seven years.

The deaths due to road accidents rose from 3,931 in 2014 to 5,081 in 2021 even as the apex court panel had issued directions for initiating steps to reduce the fatalities by 10 pc every year from 2015 onwards.
Although fatalities had dropped marginally - 11.15 pc in 2020 compared to 2019 due to lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic, it again increased by 7.24 pc last year exposing the shoddy enforcement measures.

Odisha is among the top 10 states where the accident fatality rate (death per 100 accidents) was above the national average. It was 48.2 in the State against the national average of 36.65. Over-speeding contributed to 69 pc of the deaths followed by violation of helmet law (41 pc) and hit and run cases (20 pc).

“The State has missed the deadline set by the Supreme Court Committee for reducing road accident fatalities. Since there is no tangible impact of measures put in place by the State government, the Committee has entrusted the national agency to assess and check whether the actions taken are of good use,” said a Transport department official.

Prior to the assessment, the DIMTS will hold a discussion with the stake holding departments for information and other support required on ground data collection and verification. Joint Commissioner Transport (Road Safety) Sanjay Kumar Biswal has been nominated as nodal officer to facilitate and coordinate with the audit team. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety DIMTS
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp