STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

16 Bengal monitor lizards hatch through artificial incubation in Bhubaneswar

Balabhadra Pati from the Sathilo village of Balipatna found the eggs and contacted the Snake helpline.

Published: 18th April 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, the Snake Helpline successfully hatched 16 Bengal monitor lizards in the State through artificial incubation. The newly born monitor lizards were released to their natural habitat on Saturday. Snake Helpline founder and Khurda honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallik said the eggs that were lying abandoned in a farmhouse at Balipatna in Khurda  were rescued on September 5 last year and the eggs hatched after seven months of artificial incubation. 

Balabhadra Pati from the Sathilo village of Balipatna found the eggs and contacted the Snake helpline. Mallik then securely collected the eggs. “I was in a dilemma as cobra eggs under normal conditions hatch by September and these eggs neither belonged to cobra or rat snake. However, I decided to keep the eggs at home for artificial incubation and asked my 14-year-old son to keep an eye on them,” he said. 

Days and months passed but Mallik had no clue to which species the egg belonged to.  “I used torch to candle the eggs and observed blood vessels inside the eggs indicating presence of embryo inside. Finally, in March 2022 while candling the eggs, I could see the head of the developing embryo and guessed it to be monitor lizards. I also found from research books that it takes nine months for the monitor eggs to hatch,” Mallik said. 

After 223 days of care, the first baby monitor lizard hatched on April 12. The rest of the eggs finished hatching in the next three days. All the 16 newly born Bengal Monitor lizards were released into a natural habitat in presence of forest staff of Bhubaneswar city forest division. “The eggs would have been damaged without artificial incubation. All 16 eggs could hatch due to optimum care for over seven months which is a huge achievement,” Mallik said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snake helpline Bengal monitor lizard Wildlife Artificial incubation
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp