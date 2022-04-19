STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rooftop solar projects to supplement power needs of hospitals, medical colleges

The State government has initiated steps for supplementing power supply to health service institutions through rooftop solar projects. 

Published: 19th April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A Solar Power plant for representational purposes.

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has initiated steps for supplementing power supply to health service institutions through rooftop solar projects. Chairing a high-level meeting here on Monday Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra gave in principle approval to the proposal of the energy department. 

Emphasising on green energy and reduction of carbon foot print, Mahapatra directed the department to make the system foolproof for ensuring quality power supply to the health service institutions. Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Raj Kumar Sharma said generation of rooftop solar power will reduce the energy bill of the hospitals and medical colleges.

Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal said Odisha gets around 300 sunny days a year and the average solar radiation was quite conducive for roof-top solar projects. He said it would be an on-grid solar system and would be managed through remote monitoring system with real time energy data analytics. It will also help in tracking the energy load and consumption pattern of health institutions.

It was decided to start the project in all Government medical colleges and district headquarter hospitals in the first phase. The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) will be the nodal agency for implementation and oversight of the project in health institutions.

Additional Director OREDA Ashok Choudhury said for generation of 1 KW of solar power it requires around 100 sq feet of rooftop and yields around 4 units per day. As such, a rooftop of around 1000 sq feet would yield 40 units per day at a lesser cost than that of the current fossil-power tariff supplied through grid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Mahapatra Solar Panels
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp