Pradhan welcomes Deloitte expansion

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the proposal for expansion of operations of multinational company Deloitte in Bhubaneswar. 

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the proposal for expansion of operations of multinational company Deloitte in Bhubaneswar. Pradhan on Thursday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and global chief executive officer (CEO) of Deloitte Punit Renjen for their pro-active approach in expanding operations and opening up new opportunities in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan said expansion of operations of a multinational company like Deloitte will open new employment opportunities for young talents of Odisha as well as eastern India. It will push Bhubaneswar to become a talent hub in the entire country and also make it a centre of economic growth. 

During his meeting with the Union Finance Minister at Washington, the Deloitte CEO had indicated expansion of the company’s operations at Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore. Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services with offices in over 150 countries across the world.

