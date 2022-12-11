Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan Zoo ropeway likely to be ready in a month

The zoo has planned expansion of safaris for tigers, lions, bears and other herbivore animals in the extended area.

Nandankanan zoo. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The aerial ropeway project in Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) is likely to be made operational within a month, informed officials on Saturday. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra who reviewed various projects at the zoo asked officials to ensure operational of the project in one month.

Mahapatra reportedly gave the order in view of the increased tourist footfall in the zoo in the current season. The ropeway is expected to cater to around 3,000 tourists a day.The project work had started in October last year following an agreement of Nandankanan with Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeway Infra Limited (DRIL). The deadline for making it functional was 18 months.

The project is being implemented on PPP mode at an investment of Rs 13 crore. The ropeway is being constructed with mono-cable pulsated over 626 metre with two towers. While 12 cabins will be operated, each of these will have the capacity to accommodate three persons.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary reviewed other developmental works at Nandankanan and ordered expansion work of the zoo in 604 hectare Chudanga reserve forest and Krushna Nagar protected forest within the zoological park at the earliest. The zoo has planned expansion of safaris for tigers, lions, bears and other herbivore animals in the extended area.

Mahapatra also visited the botanical garden and reviewed the restoration work of Kiakani lake. The lake and the garden is being restored at an investment of Rs 9 crore. Boating facility will also be created in the lake for tourists.

