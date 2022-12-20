Salia Sahi residents oppose road project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Salia Sahi slum in the state capital on Monday protested the Left Parallel Road project of the state government along Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road.

The agitators came out on road when police along with officials of enforcement squad reached the spot to carry out site inspection for expansion of the road. Around seven platoon of police were reportedly deployed to control the crowd that strongly opposed the road expansion work.

Police also detained some of the protesters for allegedly pelting stones. They, however, were released in the evening. The slum dwellers have been opposing the project fearing their eviction from the area.

The Forest department had given its nod for forest land diversion for a 200 feet wide road.

