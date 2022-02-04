STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalmia Cement’s solar power plant set to meet KCMW power needs

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) limited has enhanced its ground-mounted solar power plant capacity in Cuttack to 17.1 MW from 2.4 MW.

Published: 04th February 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) limited has enhanced its ground-mounted solar power plant capacity in Cuttack to 17.1 MW from 2.4 MW. The solar power plant is set to generate 25.52 MU/PA and will be utilised for the energy requirements of the company’s Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) at Cuttack. Dalmia Cement officials said the enhancement of the solar power plant’s capacity will give a push to the company’s sustainability goal of becoming carbon negative by 2040. It will also reduce KCMW plant’s daytime power requirement dependency on fossil fuels by over 40 per cent.

“As one of the country’s leading cement companies, we remain committed to responsible environmental stewardship by providing green building solutions and embedding sustainable mechanisms within our organizational value chain,” said national manufacturing head Ganesh Jirkuntwar.

He said the solar power plant’s expansion at KCMW plant in Cuttack will provide the company the right impetus for its endeavours to continuously adopt the cleanest and most economical fuel. “We are confident that this move will help bolster DCBL’s sustainability target of RE100 (100 per cent renewable electricity) by 2030 as we march towards taking our overall cement capacity to 110-130 million tonne by 2031,” Ganesh added.

