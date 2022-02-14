Work on three-lane ROB at Vani Vihar starts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the much-awaited three-lane railway overbridge (ROB) at Vani Vihar has commenced after the Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL) agreed to construct one more two-lane ROB to divert the traffic on NH-16.

As decided, a two-lane ROB will be constructed initially to pave way for the three-lane ROB, the construction of which was delayed due to traffic diversion issues. The two-lane ROB will be built adjacent to the existing ROB to divert the traffic on NH 16 through the service lane towards Rasulgarh Square.

Later, the existing two-lane ROB will be dismantled and the three-lane ROB will be constructed in its place. After the construction is over, NH traffic will resume permanently on the three-lane ROB and the two-lane ROB constructed earlier will serve as the service road to Rasulgarh. “Issues pertaining to diversion of NH traffic have been resolved. The RVNL has agreed to bear the additional cost of the two-lane ROB, whose construction has already been started,” said an official of Transport department.

The three-lane ROB at Vani Vihar on NH 16 was proposed to be constructed by dismantling the existing bridge to accommodate the third line between Khurda Road-Barang section of East Coast Railway (ECoR). Of the 34-km project, 27 km of track has been commissioned and the rest seven km stretch between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar has not been completed due to opening of the old ROB which cannot accommodate the third line.

Although the traffic of NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack needs to be diverted to construct the proposed three-lane ROB, the Commissionerate Police did not agree to the traffic diversion plan prepared with the consent of NHAI.

A committee was formed to review on possible ways of traffic diversion to facilitate the third line of railway. The committee visited the site and advised to construct a separate two-lane ROB adjacent to the existing ROB to divert the NH traffic over it through the service lane towards Rasulgarh Square.

Meanwhile, the State government has started the process for diversion of traffic from the existing ROB to expedite the construction of the three-lane ROB to give passage for the third line.

“The Home department has been asked to take up the matter with the Commissionerate Police for diversion of traffic accordingly. However, movement of vehicles from Rasulgarh side towards Khurda will remain unaffected due to the traffic restrictions,” the official added. As proposed, the length of the ROB will be expanded from 18 metre to 46 metre at a cost of Rs 40 crore.