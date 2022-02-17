‘Explore solutions to make Gridco financially viable’: Odisha energy department secretary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary, Energy department and Chairman of Gridco Nikunja Dhal has appealed to all employees of the State-owned corporation to explore innovative solutions to make it financially viable and ensure energy security for Odisha at affordable cost.

Chairing the 200th meeting of Gridco’s Board of Directors here recently, Dhal said it is another milestone in the company’s journey since 1996. He expressed satisfaction over the role of the Board in maintaining a balance between demand for power in the State and power procurement from various sources while complying to statutory and regulatory requirements through its brilliant decision making process in past years.

Dhal complimented the Board of Directors and the employees for ensuring State’s energy security without availing any direct financial subsidy from the State government. He also appreciated role of the trading and business development team led by Umakanta Sahoo for improved energy trading through bilateral/power exchange and minimising losses in the first nine months of current financial year.

Managing Director of Gridco, Trilochan Panda expressed gratitude to all the directors for their continued guidance and advice to the company over more than two decades and the State government for extending all co-operation in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to people.