STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ponzi scheme: MD of an Odisha-based firm dies in prison

He was facing trial in seven chit fund cases registered against him in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad.

Published: 10th July 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Managing director of Ponzi firm Green Ray International Limited (GRIL) Mir Sahiruddin died of suspected cardiac arrest at Special Jail in Jharpada area here in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 47 and was lodged in ward number - 10.

Special Jail officers told The New Indian Express that Sahiruddin collapsed inside the toilet after 4.30 am and he was rushed to Capital Hospital at about 5 am where the doctors declared him brought dead. He was lodged in jail in February 2017.

"Sahiruddin was not having any health issues but he possibly collapsed after suffering a sudden heart attack," said a jail officer. He was facing trial in seven chit fund cases registered against him in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad.

"Police had visited the spot to investigate the matter and more details will emerge after receiving his postmortem report. Further investigation into the matter is continuing," said an officer of Laxmisagar police station.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sahiruddin on February 3, 2017 after he managed to evade arrest for nearly three years. A native of Balasore district, Sahiruddin was hiding with his family in Nigeria. He had entered India on a Bangladesh passport by impersonating as one Ahmed Hussain and he was arrested from Kolkata.

GRIL is accused of duping nearly Rs 2,000 crore from unsuspecting investors of Odisha and 13 other States on the pretext of providing them higher returns in a short span of time.

On September 28, 2015, the central agency's officers had carried out searches at different branch offices of the ponzi firm. The searches were conducted at 13 places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. Corporate office and houses of the company's officials in Jaleswar were also searched simultaneously.

During the searches, CBI seized documents related to the chit-fund scam and schemes floated by the company. GRIL dealt in gold and silver trading and it possessed nearly 20.68 acre of land in Balasore district, which was earlier confiscated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponzi firm Green Ray International Special jail in Jharpada Mir Sahiruddin
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp