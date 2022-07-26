Home Cities Bhubaneswar

12 new steel projects coming up: Prafulla Mallick

The State government on Monday informed the Assembly that 12 new steel plants are coming up in the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday informed the Assembly that 12 new steel plants are coming up in the State. Replying to a question of Druba Charan Sahu of BJD, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said there are 51 steel plants in the State with annual production capacity of 33.12 million tonne and another 12 plants with a production capacity of 60.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) are in the pipeline. Of the 12 projects, JSW Utkal Steel Limited has proposed to set up a mega steel project of 12 MTPA capacity plant at Gadakunjanga near Paradip port.

The Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd has received the State government approval last year for establishing a 19.2 MTPA steel project at Banarpal in Angul district while Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd has proposed to set up 24 MTPA project at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara. The Beekay Utkal Steel Industries Ltd is coming up with a 2.245 MTPA plant at Kalinganagar in Jajpur. Of the remaining six projects, three are coming up in Sundargarh district while one each Dhenkanal, Jajapur and Jharsugida districts. Besides, the State government has given necessary approval for capacity expansion of 12 steel projects.

