Skill India holds PM Apprenticeship Mela in 10 districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organised the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela across 10 districts in the State on Tuesday to improve job prospects through skill training.

Opportunities for apprenticeship training in more than 500 trades across 36 sectors were offered to the participants. Over 100 companies participated in the fair to provide employment opportunities to individuals who had 5th-12th-grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI diploma or a graduate degree.

The aspiring apprentices were given several choices of trades, including locally relevant job roles such as welder, electrician, beautician, mechanic and more. Candidates will receive certificates recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, ensuring increased chances of employability.