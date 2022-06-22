STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Skill India holds PM Apprenticeship Mela in 10 districts in Odisha

Opportunities for apprenticeship training in more than 500 trades across 36 sectors were offered to the participants. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organised the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela across 10 districts in the State on Tuesday to improve job prospects through skill training.

Opportunities for apprenticeship training in more than 500 trades across 36 sectors were offered to the participants. Over 100 companies participated in the fair to provide employment opportunities to individuals who had 5th-12th-grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI diploma or a graduate degree. 

The aspiring apprentices were given several choices of trades, including locally relevant job roles such as welder, electrician, beautician, mechanic and more. Candidates will receive certificates recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, ensuring increased chances of employability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSDE Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp