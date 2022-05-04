Odisha Pattachitra adorns wall of Denmark PM’s residence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A Pattachitra painting depicting the Ram Darbar or the Court of Lord Shri Ram has adorned the official residence of Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. It was gifted to her by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to India last year.

Modi, who is currently on an official visit to Denmark, was invited to the official residence of Frederiksen and while going around saw the Pattachitra on the wall. He expressed his pleasure and was seen discussing the painting with the Danish PM.

Pattachitra style of painting, one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, is known for its intricate details and mythological narratives and folklore involved in it. It is an ancient art in Odisha created for rituals and as souvenirs for pilgrims visiting temples.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for making Odisha proud by taking the rich cultural heritage of the State to global stage. Pradhan said the people of the State feel elated to see that the most distinct form of its traditional painting has found its way to Denmark.

“India’s soft power and Odisha’s treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM Frederiksen’s residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment!,” Pradhan tweeted.

Earlier in 2015, Modi had gifted another Pattachitra painting ‘Tree of Life’ to the then French President Francois Hollande.