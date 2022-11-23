Train services resume at Korai, ex-gratia given

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as train services resumed with speed restrictions on both up and down tracks at Korai station in Jajpur district on Tuesday, a day after the derailment of a goods train that killed three persons, four trains will not halt at the station for the next five days.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Jajpur-Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak passenger, two Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger specials and Bhubaneswar-Balasore-Bhubaneswar passenger special will have no stoppage at Korai till November 26.

“The affected train line has been repaired within a record time of 16 hours. Both the tracks were made fit for train traffic movement before midnight along with restoration of overhead equipment. However, four passenger specials will not halt there due to evacuation of grounded wagons from the platform,” said a railway spokesperson.

ECoR General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar handed over ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the persons who died in the incident. Compensation amount has also been handed over to the injured persons. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced Rs 1 lakh to persons with grievous injury and Rs 25,000 for simple injury.

As ordered by the Indian Railways, commissioner of railway safety (south eastern circle), Kolkata Anant Madhukar Chowdhary will hold a statutory inquiry on November 25 and 26 at Rail Sadan to ascertain the causes behind the derailment.

The inquiry will commence from 9.30 am. Any person having knowledge relating to this derailment and willing to give evidence can produce it physically or send it to the commissioner of railway safety in his postal address.

On Monday, train services crippled along the busy Howrah-Chennai route as a goods train crashed into Korai railway station killing three women. As many as 14 wagons of the freight train derailed, ramming into the foot-over bridge, while eight of the wagons hurtled into the waiting area of the station damaging the railway station building.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as train services resumed with speed restrictions on both up and down tracks at Korai station in Jajpur district on Tuesday, a day after the derailment of a goods train that killed three persons, four trains will not halt at the station for the next five days. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Jajpur-Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak passenger, two Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger specials and Bhubaneswar-Balasore-Bhubaneswar passenger special will have no stoppage at Korai till November 26. “The affected train line has been repaired within a record time of 16 hours. Both the tracks were made fit for train traffic movement before midnight along with restoration of overhead equipment. However, four passenger specials will not halt there due to evacuation of grounded wagons from the platform,” said a railway spokesperson. ECoR General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar handed over ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the persons who died in the incident. Compensation amount has also been handed over to the injured persons. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced Rs 1 lakh to persons with grievous injury and Rs 25,000 for simple injury. As ordered by the Indian Railways, commissioner of railway safety (south eastern circle), Kolkata Anant Madhukar Chowdhary will hold a statutory inquiry on November 25 and 26 at Rail Sadan to ascertain the causes behind the derailment. The inquiry will commence from 9.30 am. Any person having knowledge relating to this derailment and willing to give evidence can produce it physically or send it to the commissioner of railway safety in his postal address. On Monday, train services crippled along the busy Howrah-Chennai route as a goods train crashed into Korai railway station killing three women. As many as 14 wagons of the freight train derailed, ramming into the foot-over bridge, while eight of the wagons hurtled into the waiting area of the station damaging the railway station building.