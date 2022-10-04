India's second Adarsha Veda Vidyalaya to be unveiled by Dharmendra Pradhan in Puri on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the second ‘Rashtriya Adarsha Veda Vidyalaya’ (National Model Vedic School) on the premises of Central Sanskrit University, Puri on Tuesday.

The model vedic school has been constructed on the Shri Sadashiv Campus of of the university. The Puri campus will be the first vedic school outside the main campus of the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four more such schools will come up Badrinath in Uttarakhand, Sringeri in Karnataka, Dwaraka in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam.

The academic session of the new school will start from 2022-23 and admission on basis of merit will be done to Veda Bhusan fourth (Class-IX), Veda Bhusan fifth (Class-X), Veda Vibhusan first (Class-XI) and Veda Vibhusan second (Class-XII).

This Centre of Hindu study is a residential school where students will be provided education free of cost. Apart from imparting education on four vedas - Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda, courses like Science, English, Mathematics, Vedic Mathematics, Social Science, Computer Science and Agriculture will be offered.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the second ‘Rashtriya Adarsha Veda Vidyalaya’ (National Model Vedic School) on the premises of Central Sanskrit University, Puri on Tuesday. The model vedic school has been constructed on the Shri Sadashiv Campus of of the university. The Puri campus will be the first vedic school outside the main campus of the Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four more such schools will come up Badrinath in Uttarakhand, Sringeri in Karnataka, Dwaraka in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam. The academic session of the new school will start from 2022-23 and admission on basis of merit will be done to Veda Bhusan fourth (Class-IX), Veda Bhusan fifth (Class-X), Veda Vibhusan first (Class-XI) and Veda Vibhusan second (Class-XII). This Centre of Hindu study is a residential school where students will be provided education free of cost. Apart from imparting education on four vedas - Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda, courses like Science, English, Mathematics, Vedic Mathematics, Social Science, Computer Science and Agriculture will be offered.