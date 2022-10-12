‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ app for a cleaner Capital

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of the State Capital will soon be able to book garbage lifting vehicles of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) online to dispose off bulk waste safely.The civic body is expected to roll out an application ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ for this purpose within a month or two. The app developed by BMC with the help of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will provide sanitation service to people under one platform to promote cleanliness in the city. It will be done in line with the ‘Safa’ app introduced in Berhampur city.

The main objective of the application is to provide sanitation service to bulk waste generators who are being forced to dump garbage at random places due to lack of space for their safe disposal, said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.Initially, the online booking service for bulk waste generators such as hotels, restaurants, apartments and other stakeholders on the digital platform will be free, after which BMC will charge certain amount towards collection, transportation and safe processing of the waste.

The Commissioner said launching of the application is expected to help reducing littering and random dumping of garbage, a major hindrance to city’s solid waste management efforts.The app will allow people to book vehicle for lifting of party waste, commercial waste as well as domestic waste. It will also have an option to book vehicle for collection of construction and demolition waste. Besides, city residents will be able to use the application to pay holding tax, book water tanker and cesspool vehicle.

Kulange said the trial run of the application has been completed successfully and it is available for download on Google Play Store. The formal launching of the application will be done soon. Till that time, the online service will be available to a limited locations. He also informed that the software is also being integrated with Bhubaneswar.me portal and application to help those who don’t want to download multiple applications.

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of the State Capital will soon be able to book garbage lifting vehicles of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) online to dispose off bulk waste safely.The civic body is expected to roll out an application ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ for this purpose within a month or two. The app developed by BMC with the help of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will provide sanitation service to people under one platform to promote cleanliness in the city. It will be done in line with the ‘Safa’ app introduced in Berhampur city. The main objective of the application is to provide sanitation service to bulk waste generators who are being forced to dump garbage at random places due to lack of space for their safe disposal, said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.Initially, the online booking service for bulk waste generators such as hotels, restaurants, apartments and other stakeholders on the digital platform will be free, after which BMC will charge certain amount towards collection, transportation and safe processing of the waste. The Commissioner said launching of the application is expected to help reducing littering and random dumping of garbage, a major hindrance to city’s solid waste management efforts.The app will allow people to book vehicle for lifting of party waste, commercial waste as well as domestic waste. It will also have an option to book vehicle for collection of construction and demolition waste. Besides, city residents will be able to use the application to pay holding tax, book water tanker and cesspool vehicle. Kulange said the trial run of the application has been completed successfully and it is available for download on Google Play Store. The formal launching of the application will be done soon. Till that time, the online service will be available to a limited locations. He also informed that the software is also being integrated with Bhubaneswar.me portal and application to help those who don’t want to download multiple applications.