Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD axe on rebel Rajendra Das, Naveen to campaign after Diwali

Despite party’s request, Rajendra did not withdraw nomination for Dhamnagar bypoll

Published: 20th October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

has fielded Rajendra Kumar Das from Dhamnagar

BJD rebel Rajendra Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expelled former MLA Rajendra Kumar Das from the BJD for indulging in anti-party activities. Rajendra filed his nomination papers for Dhamnagar bypoll by going against the party decision. Despite party’s request, he did not withdraw his nomination papers. Action against him has come in the midst of a hectic campaign trail for the by-election. Sources said CM is likely to campaign for party candidate Abanti Das after Diwali.  

Reacting to the action taken against him, Rajendra said he is not surprised by the BJD’s decision. “I welcome the decision as the people of Dhamnagar are with me. The action is a blessing for me,” he told mediapersons.

Rajendra added that he has nothing to worry as he is working for the people of the constituency who support him wholeheartedly. Expressing full confidence that he will definitely win, the former MLA said he is getting support from all sections of voters.   

Rajendra was a strong contender for the BJD ticket having lost the 2019 election to Bishhu Charan Sethi of BJP, whose demise last month necessitated the by-election, but the regional party fielded Abanti. The BJP has fielded Suraj, the son of ex-MLA Sethi.

While several ministers and MLAs have been engaged in the campaign for BJD’s Abanti, the Opposition BJP has also deployed its MLAs, Union Ministers and senior leaders to seek votes for its candidate Suraj. Senior Congress leaders including MLAs from the State were also campaigning for party candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Rajendra Kumar Das BJD
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp