BJD axe on rebel Rajendra Das, Naveen to campaign after Diwali

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expelled former MLA Rajendra Kumar Das from the BJD for indulging in anti-party activities. Rajendra filed his nomination papers for Dhamnagar bypoll by going against the party decision. Despite party’s request, he did not withdraw his nomination papers. Action against him has come in the midst of a hectic campaign trail for the by-election. Sources said CM is likely to campaign for party candidate Abanti Das after Diwali.

Reacting to the action taken against him, Rajendra said he is not surprised by the BJD’s decision. “I welcome the decision as the people of Dhamnagar are with me. The action is a blessing for me,” he told mediapersons.

Rajendra added that he has nothing to worry as he is working for the people of the constituency who support him wholeheartedly. Expressing full confidence that he will definitely win, the former MLA said he is getting support from all sections of voters.

Rajendra was a strong contender for the BJD ticket having lost the 2019 election to Bishhu Charan Sethi of BJP, whose demise last month necessitated the by-election, but the regional party fielded Abanti. The BJP has fielded Suraj, the son of ex-MLA Sethi.

While several ministers and MLAs have been engaged in the campaign for BJD’s Abanti, the Opposition BJP has also deployed its MLAs, Union Ministers and senior leaders to seek votes for its candidate Suraj. Senior Congress leaders including MLAs from the State were also campaigning for party candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi.

