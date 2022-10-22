Suka-Paika project revival approved

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to revive Suka-Paika, a distributary of Mahanadi river in the delta region of Cuttack district to strengthen its irrigation potential and restore the eco-system.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, in-principle approval was accorded to the project that will rejuvenate the drainage channel along with constructing four bridges to connect village roads from both sides of the channel. The project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 49.67 crore.

Originating from Mahanadi near Ayatpur village, the channel merges into the river at Bankala near Tarapur after traversing about 30.45 km across 21 gram panchayats in Cuttack Sadar, Nischintakoili and Raghunathpur blocks. It acts as a source of drinking water, irrigation and other livelihood activities for over 400 villages.

The distributary’s mouth was closed in 1950s as a high-flood control measure leaving the channel completely dependant on rainwater. Subsequently, it became a dead channel impacting nearly five lakh people residing in the adjacent villages.

Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources department Anu Garg said renovation of the channel would yield multiple outcomes including irrigation potential, cultivation of cash crops and fishing activities besides restoration of the eco-system.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Water Resources department to float the tender for renovation of the channel as soon as possible. The target has been set to complete the renovation within 18 months. He asked engineers of the department to keep the renovated channel filled with water throughout the year so that farmers on both sides can utilise the water for irrigation purposes.

Mohapatra told officials to carefully schedule the timing of the project implementation for avoiding any possible ingress of high flood water from Mahanadi. Earlier this month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the State government to revive Suka-Paika within six months by creating a dedicated fund.

