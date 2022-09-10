4 sites to be developed as airports in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four places in Odisha are among 54 potential sites to be developed as airports under UDAN 5.0 scheme to connect wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations and religious spots.

The sites-Baripada, Konark, Hirakud and Malkangiri, were finalised after analysing the non-operational airstrips for their proximity to tourists, wildlife and spiritual destinations.

Although no place from Odisha figured in the list of 10 proposed sites selected for their proximity to wildlife sanctuaries, Malkangiri and Hirakud have been proposed among 29 sites for their proximity to tourist destinations.

Similarly, Konark and Baripada are among 15 spots identified to be developed as airports for their proximity to religious places. The fifth phase of the UDAN scheme aims at adding or reviving airstrips closer to sanctuaries and destinations of tourist attractions. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are the largest beneficiaries of the fifth phase. While 11 airstrips from Madhya Pradesh have been included in the scheme, 10 are from Rajasthan and seven from Bihar.

With the next edition of the UDAN scheme, the Centre has planned to shift from regional to remote connectivity. Airlines will be allowed to propose and select routes for bidding as it will be primarily demand-driven.

“A list of sites was sent to the Ministry, which has chosen four places for the fifth phase. Once developed, these places can become profitable for airlines and travellers can also be benefited as the cost of airfare would be affordable under the scheme,” said an official of the Transport department.

Of the five airstrips included in the UDAN scheme in 2016, Jharsuguda airport has been operational since 2018 and airstrips at Rourkela, Jeypore, Utkela and Rangeilunda are under different stages of development.

Apart from this, Amarda Road, Angul, Barbil, Birasal, Gudari, Lanjigarh, Nuapada, Padampur, Rairangpur, Raisuan, Sukinda, Theruboli and Tushra are unserved airstrips available in the tentative list of RCS - UDAN.

