Odisha govt sets deadline for completion of SCB MCH development project

The plan was to create a state-of-the art 3,000 bed integrated hospital. The project is being implemented on 175 acre of land at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:27 AM

VK Pandian reviewing progress of SCB MCH development project | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has set a target to complete a major part of the modernisation project of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by next year. As part of the 5T initiative, the State government had announced on November 7, 2019 modernising and developing SCB MCH as an AIIMS-Plus institute. The plan was to create a state-of-the art 3,000 bed integrated hospital. The project is being implemented on 175 acre of land at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

5T secretary VK Pandian on Monday visited the hospital and reviewed the progress of different projects associated with the transformation work and directed the officials to complete construction of clinical blocks 1 and 4 by December 2023. He also said that construction of other blocks should be completed as per the schedule.

He directed that work of dharmasala and budget hotels to accommodate the relatives of the patients should start soon. Besides, he said that work of the commercial complex near Ranihat should also start as early as possible. As per the project, 13 residential blocks will be constructed for the accommodation of the faculty, doctors, and other staff of the medical college and hospital. Pandian said work of all the residential blocks will be started immediately and completed by December, 2023. Besides, he also directed officials to complete the work of SCB Medical Public School by March 2023.

Later, Pandian reviewed the progress of Taladanda Canal renovation and beautification project. Cuttack Municipal Corporation is constructing a urban haat for street vendors so that they do not sit on the banks of the canal. Pandian directed to complete this work by December 2022.  

 On the day, the 5T Secretary visited Loknath temple located on the west side of the Srimandir in Puri. He held discussions with the temple trust board members and servitors regarding the proposed renovation of the shrine. Puri Collector Samarth Verma presented the design for various development works to be executed at the temple.

