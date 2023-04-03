Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Encroached park turns haven for anti-socials in Saheed Nagar area

The residents alleged that anti-socials are also consuming drugs and this is causing a lot of apprehension amongst them, especially the senior citizens.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A public park in the capital’s posh Saheed Nagar area has turned into a safe haven for anti-socials as it faces illegal encroachment. Locals said when BMC Bhawani Mall was constructed, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had shifted makeshift shops to the BDA park which is close to a primary school in the area. The civic authorities later shifted the shops to the haat behind Durga mandap in Saheed Nagar.

However, a few shop owners did not move and continued to run their businesses illegally on the park premises. Soon, other people started their businesses by encroaching the park’s land. Locals said BDA has attempted twice to evict encroaches from the illegal Tinkonia haat but to no avail. During nights, the anti-socials consume alcohol in the area as they have easy access to food because of illegal hotels and eateries nearby, allege locals.

“A few days back when I was parking my car, some persons under influence of alcohol obstructed and assaulted me. I even lodged a complaint in this connection in Saheed Nagar police station,” said a local.
Residents said the park was primarily set up for children of the nearby primary school. Due to the illegal encroachments, they even face difficulty in visiting the nearby smart park.

Law and order situation has worsened as anti-socials visit the makeshift shops and regularly create nuisance in the area. People confronting them are being attacked. The residents alleged that anti-socials are also consuming drugs and this is causing a lot of apprehension amongst them, especially the senior citizens.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das told the newspaper that the matter is being looked into. “When residents flagged that anti-socials were consuming drugs near a few parks during nights, steps were taken and lights were installed,” she said. Saheed Nagar IIC Manoj Kumar Satpathy said, raids are being frequently carried out in all the areas. Action is also being initiated against people found to be consuming alcohol in public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public park illegal encroachment Bhubaneswar Development Authority
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp